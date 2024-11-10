Analyzing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 2.57% 3.09% 1.30% Nextdoor -53.23% -18.79% -16.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Nextdoor 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sportradar Group and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.77%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Nextdoor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $949.77 million 18.56 $37.51 million $0.09 176.24 Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.52 -$147.76 million ($0.32) -8.13

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

