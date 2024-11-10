Analyzing Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.52, suggesting that its share price is 452% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 62.57% -5.15% -4.23% Perella Weinberg Partners -15.75% 56.85% 11.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 1 3 4 0 2.38 Perella Weinberg Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential downside of 22.91%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Perella Weinberg Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $564.95 million 10.03 $261.17 million $1.56 12.34 Perella Weinberg Partners $648.65 million 3.23 -$17.22 million ($2.88) -8.48

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

