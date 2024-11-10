Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,083,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,386,000. M&G Plc increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 82,728 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 270,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 250,734 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 100,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,280,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,113 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

