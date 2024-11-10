Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases.

