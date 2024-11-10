AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AMETEK worth $60,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 7.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.86.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $190.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.12 and a twelve month high of $192.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

