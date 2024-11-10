Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.850-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.690 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

AEE stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

