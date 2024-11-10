Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.17 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

