Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Critical Survey

Volatility and Risk

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, indicating that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Gulfport Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $59.69 million 2.19 $28.52 million $0.39 9.15 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 28.72 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -22.57

Alvopetro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 29.06% 27.09% 22.13% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.