Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

