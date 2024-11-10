Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 2.2% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

