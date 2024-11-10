Alliance Global Partners Downgrades Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Neutral

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 154,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
