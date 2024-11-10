Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $2,045,076.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,133.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,861.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,045,076.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,133.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,971. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

