Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.99 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.56 and a 200 day moving average of $276.93.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

