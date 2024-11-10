Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

NYSE AEVA opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.04% and a negative net margin of 2,018.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 85,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $243,106.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,379,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,947.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

