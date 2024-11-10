Advantage Trust Co Purchases 581 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VFH traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.53. The stock had a trading volume of 499,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,135. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $121.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

