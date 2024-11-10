Advantage Trust Co Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advantage Trust Co trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 456,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

