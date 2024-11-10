Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 14.4 %

WMS stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.76. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

