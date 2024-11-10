Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,653 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $494.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

