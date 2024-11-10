Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 66 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $435.37 and a twelve month high of $602.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $574.26 and a 200 day moving average of $552.49.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.