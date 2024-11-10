Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130,754 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 6.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Accenture worth $817,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,858. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.64 and a 200 day moving average of $325.38. The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $2,062.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.16, for a total value of $3,385,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,075.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $1,096,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $2,062.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock worth $13,372,661 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.23.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

