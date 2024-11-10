Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) vs. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Critical Review

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abits Group and Coinbase Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $1.68 million 12.49 -$12.59 million N/A N/A Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 21.81 $94.87 million $5.86 46.20

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Abits Group and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global 29.76% 14.81% 0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Abits Group and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coinbase Global 1 9 10 0 2.45

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $246.28, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Abits Group.

Volatility & Risk

Abits Group has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Abits Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

