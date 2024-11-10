a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $259.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.