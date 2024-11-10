92 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.01. 43,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,803. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $265.40 and a twelve month high of $365.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

