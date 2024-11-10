3,453 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL opened at $450.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $260.73 and a 1-year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

