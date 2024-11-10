33,100 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

