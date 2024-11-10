33,100 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2024

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELGFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

