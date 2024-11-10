2,200 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 95.2% during the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

