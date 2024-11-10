1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,041 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,808,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,155. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $124.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

