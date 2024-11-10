1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.35. 9,394,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

