1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $277,000.

GSLC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.27. 194,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,081. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $85.48 and a one year high of $118.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

