1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,685. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.05 and its 200 day moving average is $360.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.09 and a fifty-two week high of $399.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.