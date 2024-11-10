1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.97. 149,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,214. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

