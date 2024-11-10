18,529 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Acquired by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 533.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $102.35.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

