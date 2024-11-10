17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,745.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,698,000 after buying an additional 4,471,806 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 156.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,997 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.82.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $207.32.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
