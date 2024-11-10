17 Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 342,131 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,902,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,745,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 821.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

