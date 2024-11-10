17 Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.67 and a 12-month high of $101.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

