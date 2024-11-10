12,475 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Purchased by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 98.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in DoorDash by 11.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 39.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.12.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $171.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $83.58 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

