10,628 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,665,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,207,000 after buying an additional 240,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $574.26 and a 200-day moving average of $552.49. The stock has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $435.37 and a fifty-two week high of $602.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

