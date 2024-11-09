Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,121.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $165,479.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,447.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,121.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 372,121 shares of company stock valued at $27,095,467 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,987 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,289,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.46 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.