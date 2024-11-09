XY Capital Ltd Sells 246,506 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

XY Capital Ltd decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246,506 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 1.1% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Baidu by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.