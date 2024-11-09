XY Capital Ltd Invests $496,000 in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Weibo makes up about 0.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 564,068 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,064,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Weibo by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 511,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.24. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

