XY Capital Ltd Increases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 2,327.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,552 shares during the quarter. KE comprises 2.7% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in KE by 29.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 43.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of BEKE opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

