Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

XMTR stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.55. Xometry has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xometry by 57.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

