Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.620 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 903,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,014. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $236.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

