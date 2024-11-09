Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.540-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.54-1.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $236.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

