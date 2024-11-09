WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

WW International Trading Down 16.8 %

Shares of WW International stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. WW International has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 52.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 110.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in WW International by 159.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

