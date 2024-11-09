W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 29th

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

W&T Offshore has a dividend payout ratio of -10.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore to earn ($0.36) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -11.1%.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 13.0 %

WTI opened at $2.14 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $314.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

