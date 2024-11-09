Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Raised by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $26,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 55.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $256.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.07.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

