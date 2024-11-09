Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.14) – $0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.91). The company issued revenue guidance of $160 – 200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.69 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -1.140–0.890 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Trading Up 20.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 24,194,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,758,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.09. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.