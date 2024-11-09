Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,293.57 ($16.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,437.20 ($18.71). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,376 ($17.91), with a volume of 1,155,852 shares changing hands.

Wizz Air Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 609.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,296.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,757.46.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Insider Activity at Wizz Air

In related news, insider Anthony Radev purchased 6,150 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £83,025 ($108,077.32). 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.