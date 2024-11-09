WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $976.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

